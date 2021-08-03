🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbble Creative Friends!
I would like to share a new design with you guys This is a Summer camp mobile app.
In this design, I want to do something that looks modern smooth and clean design.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!