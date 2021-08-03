SadLive

Graffiti/tagging logo - Day For suicide

SadLive
SadLive
  • Save
Graffiti/tagging logo - Day For suicide line tagging tag graffiti handstyle tags streetart motion graphics vector illustration design photoshop logo paint graphic design branding art
Download color palette

If you need a logo, write to me! More works in my instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/sadlive.png

SadLive
SadLive

More by SadLive

View profile
    • Like