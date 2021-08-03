Frosted Switch (Figma to Blender)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm experimenting on a pipeline to import Figma SVGs into Blender.
The challenges using precision modelling, scaling and keeping verts & faces under control.
For this experiment, I wanted to recreate the Switch from iOS 15 using Blender, while keeping an original source, Figma.
This led me to explore more with node materials and recreate a nice frosted glass effect.
Next: I'm putting this model into React Three Fiber.