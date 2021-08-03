Frosted Switch (Figma to Blender)

I'm experimenting on a pipeline to import Figma SVGs into Blender.

The challenges using precision modelling, scaling and keeping verts & faces under control.

For this experiment, I wanted to recreate the Switch from iOS 15 using Blender, while keeping an original source, Figma.

This led me to explore more with node materials and recreate a nice frosted glass effect.

Next: I'm putting this model into React Three Fiber.