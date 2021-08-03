Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kathleen Mae Cuevas

Waldo's Friends website redesign

Kathleen Mae Cuevas
Kathleen Mae Cuevas
  • Save
Waldo's Friends website redesign web design
Download color palette

Waldo's Friends is a non-profit organization advocating for animal rescues. What started as an online shop to support their cause eventually evolved into a great resource when it comes to adoption and caring for animals.

I helped design the new site to communicate that they are now not just an e-commerce store. Here is one of the main sections of the site: a search and filter of animal shelters depending on location.

As someone who also loves animals, this is one of the most fulfilling projects I've done in my career. 😸

Visit https://waldosfriends.org/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Kathleen Mae Cuevas
Kathleen Mae Cuevas

More by Kathleen Mae Cuevas

View profile
    • Like