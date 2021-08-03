Waldo's Friends website redesign

Waldo's Friends is a non-profit organization advocating for animal rescues. What started as an online shop to support their cause eventually evolved into a great resource when it comes to adoption and caring for animals.

I helped design the new site to communicate that they are now not just an e-commerce store. Here is one of the main sections of the site: a search and filter of animal shelters depending on location.

As someone who also loves animals, this is one of the most fulfilling projects I've done in my career. 😸

Visit https://waldosfriends.org/