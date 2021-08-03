Poverty Poster

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The purpose of this Social Commentary Poster is to awaken and remind the world of the African countries still living in dire poverty. Our mission at Aminia Creative was to tell the story of Poverty effectively and send a strong message that Africa still struggles with this issue. Almost every second person living in the states of sub-Saharan Africa lives below the poverty line. Particularly affected by poverty in Africa are the weakest members of society, their children and women.
