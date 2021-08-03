Gergana Shehtova

36 Days of Type O

Gergana Shehtova
Gergana Shehtova
Hire Me
  • Save
36 Days of Type O ipadpro plants iris typography character children book illustration childrenbook illustraion digital art
36 Days of Type O ipadpro plants iris typography character children book illustration childrenbook illustraion digital art
Download color palette
  1. O_Edit.png
  2. O_Edit.png

O is for orris root.

Etsy | Instagram I Facebook I YouTube

Gergana Shehtova
Gergana Shehtova
Illustrator and Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Gergana Shehtova

View profile
    • Like