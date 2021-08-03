Aminia Creative

Symposium - Art Poster

Aminia Creative
Aminia Creative
  • Save
Symposium - Art Poster symposium font type design poster history art history typography poster typography poster design
Download color palette

Drury University and Missouri State University Art History Department commissioned our head designer to create an invitation poster. The 11th Annual Art History Symposium, was sponsored by M.S.U., Drury university, the Dept. of Art & Design, as well as Springfield Museum.
The poster, 12inch x 18 inch, was hang up in public spaces across many city buildings inviting interested parties to the event.

Aminia Creative
Aminia Creative

More by Aminia Creative

View profile
    • Like