Monica Gibson

Modern, Timeless Badge Logo

Modern, Timeless Badge Logo logo branding brand identity design
My clients wanted a timeless, text-based logo with a logo mark of a bird that was as abstract as possible. They wanted to heavily avoid trends and a font face that "felt like putting on Chanel".

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
