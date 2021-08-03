Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Cover: Scrug

Book Cover: Scrug childrens illustration book cover design graphic design illustration
Edward Gorey, an American writer from the 20th century, inspired this book cover ‘The Scrug’ from his poetry and short stories in his book: Amphigorey.

