BBQ Party Flyer

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Size: 7x5 In
Page: One side
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Software used: Photoshop cs or Later version & Photoshop Elements
Working file: Photoshop cs2 & ms word (docx)
Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd) & ms word (docx)
Font used: Download link included in help file
Buy From etsy
Buy From creativemarket