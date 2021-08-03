Mukhlasur Rahman

BBQ Party Flyer

BBQ Party Flyer bbq ms word photoshop template summer music party night party party flyer invitation flyer barbecue invitation barbecue bbq party flyer
Size: 7x5 In
Page: One side
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Software used: Photoshop cs or Later version & Photoshop Elements
Working file: Photoshop cs2 & ms word (docx)
Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd) & ms word (docx)
Font used: Download link included in help file

