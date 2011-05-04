John Rainsford

WaSP Small Business Outreach

WaSP Small Business Outreach wasp logo
Something else I'm working on for WaSP Small Business Outreach (http://www.webstandards.org/action/smb/), although that will not be the official title at the end, hence the cropped logo.

Posted on May 4, 2011
