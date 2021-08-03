Vasylyna Svachii

Sign up page

Vasylyna Svachii
Vasylyna Svachii
  • Save
Sign up page forms design buttons inputs forms website registration form registration form sign up sign in log in web design web ux ui design app design app adaptive design
Download color palette

Hello all!
This is a sign up page for a home decor store.
I will be grateful for your feedback, because they will help to develop.

Vasylyna Svachii
Vasylyna Svachii

More by Vasylyna Svachii

View profile
    • Like