‘Nigerians in America Organisation’ (N.A.O.)

‘Nigerians in America Organisation’ (N.A.O.) ui logo illustration design logo design graphic design logodesign brand identity brand identity design branding
‘Nigerians in America Organisation’ (N.A.O.) is a group formed for diaspora living in the United states with a vision to harness the tremendous skill, exposure, expertise and knowledge-base of Nigerians resident outside Nigeria with a view to using this as a resource base to promote socio-economic and infrastructural development back in Nigeria.

The founder and president of the group, Bukola Oyeniyi, commissioned us to design a logo that can be used on their business cards as well as on the T-Shirts to be worn by members. The end result is something that truly embraces the national colours of the Nigerian people while conveying a progressive and bold look and feel with the logo design.

