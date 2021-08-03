🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
‘Nigerians in America Organisation’ (N.A.O.) is a group formed for diaspora living in the United states with a vision to harness the tremendous skill, exposure, expertise and knowledge-base of Nigerians resident outside Nigeria with a view to using this as a resource base to promote socio-economic and infrastructural development back in Nigeria.
The founder and president of the group, Bukola Oyeniyi, commissioned us to design a logo that can be used on their business cards as well as on the T-Shirts to be worn by members. The end result is something that truly embraces the national colours of the Nigerian people while conveying a progressive and bold look and feel with the logo design.