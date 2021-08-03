We're Hiring

CBS SPORTS

👋 We have four exciting roles open on the Sports Design team.

1. Lead Product Designer, Mobile Apps https://bit.ly/36HdYPZ
2. Product Designer, MaxPreps https://bit.ly/3zp93zR
3. Product Designer, Sportsline https://bit.ly/3xQy5an
4. Product Designer, CBS Sports

Learn more about Design at CBS Sports https://bit.ly/3xBdIhr

