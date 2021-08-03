Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Enom. studio - mobile app

Enom. studio - mobile app ux ui design fireart studio fireart
Hey everyone, we already shared a landing page for the Enom. studio, and today we’d like to show you a few screens of the app we’ve designed for them! On their mobile app you can choose the furniture and add it to your workspace project, to create a perfect workplace!
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
