Travelly - virtual travel app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
So let me introduce you to Travelly. A virtual travel guide where you can book and explore new trips, accommodations and flights. With this concept I wanted to create a travel app that has some different features such as translation assistance and travel blogging. This will eventually lead to more user engagement. Which I think is really important for community building. Which I think is a great way for growing any business. Hope you guys like this concept!
Tools I used: Figma & After effects.
Available for new projects. Let's chat! Noacarmel.design@gmail.com
View the case study about this concept on my website: https://www.noacarmel.online/case-study-travelly/