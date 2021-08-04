Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noa Carmel

Travelly - virtual travel app

Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel
Travelly - virtual travel app travel website webdesign animation ui ux
Travelly - virtual travel app travel website webdesign animation ui ux
Travelly - virtual travel app travel website webdesign animation ui ux
Travelly - virtual travel app travel website webdesign animation ui ux
Hi Dribbblers!

So let me introduce you to Travelly. A virtual travel guide where you can book and explore new trips, accommodations and flights. With this concept I wanted to create a travel app that has some different features such as translation assistance and travel blogging. This will eventually lead to more user engagement. Which I think is really important for community building. Which I think is a great way for growing any business. Hope you guys like this concept!

Tools I used: Figma & After effects.

Available for new projects. Let's chat! Noacarmel.design@gmail.com

View the case study about this concept on my website: https://www.noacarmel.online/case-study-travelly/

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel
Product designer keen on usability and inventive design
