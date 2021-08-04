Usertive

Futuristic dashboard for finance platform

Hello, Dribbblers! 🏀

Today we present you with another recent finance-related project. This time it’s a multi-function dashboard that displays your account’s income and expenditures on a clean graph, lists recent transactions, and allows you to quickly send a transfer to one of pre-defined receivers.

Futurism was the theme of this project and we embraced it fully, from the layout, through color palette and typography, ending with icons. As in all sci-fi, the interface was supposed to display A LOT of information, but without becoming too busy to use comfortably.

How do you like it? Make sure to let us know in the comments!

Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski

