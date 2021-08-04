Futuristic dashboard for finance platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers! 🏀
Today we present you with another recent finance-related project. This time it’s a multi-function dashboard that displays your account’s income and expenditures on a clean graph, lists recent transactions, and allows you to quickly send a transfer to one of pre-defined receivers.
Futurism was the theme of this project and we embraced it fully, from the layout, through color palette and typography, ending with icons. As in all sci-fi, the interface was supposed to display A LOT of information, but without becoming too busy to use comfortably.
How do you like it? Make sure to let us know in the comments!
Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski
----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter