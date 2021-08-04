Theme Customization

We're cooking up something fun over at Uscreen. It's still very early stages, but I like the direction it is taking, so wanted to share the progress.

As you can see, it's around theme editing. Uscreen customers can already customize previously installed themes, based on their brands needs and preferences, so with the new design revamp, we will also allow more robust and intiutive customization than before. Related shots coming soon...

__

Off-topic, I just wanted to say big thank you too all of the people who have been following and supporting my work over the years. I've reached 1k followers milestone and been getting some positive messages lately, so I really apprecite the love! ❤️