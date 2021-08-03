Cross-hatch art pt 1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Recently discovered cross hatching in Photoshop. I wanted to achieve a sort of rough press-like appearance for a design. I quite like the harsh yet subtle quality of etching, where ink is applied in almost a binary fashion. Took some time to find out how to both cross-hatch and etch in Photoshop, but tweaking brushes gives you endless possibilities (direction, secondary brush for texture, etc...). I felt like highlighting just a little detail here, otherwise the cross-hatching and etching is hardly visible. Let me know what you think! 😀