Cross-hatch art pt 1

Recently discovered cross hatching in Photoshop. I wanted to achieve a sort of rough press-like appearance for a design. I quite like the harsh yet subtle quality of etching, where ink is applied in almost a binary fashion. Took some time to find out how to both cross-hatch and etch in Photoshop, but tweaking brushes gives you endless possibilities (direction, secondary brush for texture, etc...). I felt like highlighting just a little detail here, otherwise the cross-hatching and etching is hardly visible. Let me know what you think! 😀