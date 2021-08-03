Biodun Babaoye

Calm - signup modal page concept

Calm - signup modal page concept typography vector illustration logo branding icon app ux ui design
hey everyone. this is my first design, it's a user interface concept based on a sign-up modal page, i applied a glassmorphic design. i was inspired by the meditative app CALM. 001 #DailyUI #uiuxdesign #uxdesign #figma #figmadesign

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
