Berat Llapashtica

AMICO

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Hire Me
  • Save
AMICO brand color colorful gradient logo gradient metal illustration icon minimal symbol branding mark logo
AMICO brand color colorful gradient logo gradient metal illustration icon minimal symbol branding mark logo
AMICO brand color colorful gradient logo gradient metal illustration icon minimal symbol branding mark logo
Download color palette
  1. dr.png
  2. dr2.png
  3. dr3.png

AMICO is a company that creates Expanded Metals
Swipe for more!

I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:
beratllstudio@gmail.com

Show some love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

Instagram | Behance

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Simplifying human interaction with brands.
Hire Me

More by Berat Llapashtica

View profile
    • Like