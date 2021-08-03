Elena Comte

Watercolor Geese Pattern

Watercolor Geese Pattern illustration baby nursery kids children kids illustration kids pattern childrens illustration goose watercolor painting gouache painting gouache bird watercolor bird seamless repeat bird pattern pattern design
Cute geese and fruits pattern design. Seamless pattern repeat motif featuring hand painted watercolor gooses birds wearing birthday hats. There is balloons, strawberries, blueberries and cherries around them. The background color is light peach pink color. This pattern is available for licensing, visit my website to view my complete portfolio.

