Joanna Makoś

Daily UI #24 Boarding Pass

Joanna Makoś
Joanna Makoś
  • Save
Daily UI #24 Boarding Pass data airport time date passenger flight airlines personaldetails boardingcard boardingpass air fly vector illustration branding ui design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette
Joanna Makoś
Joanna Makoś

More by Joanna Makoś

View profile
    • Like