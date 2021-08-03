Liam Newbon

Loan Find - Logo Mark

Liam Newbon
Liam Newbon
  • Save
Loan Find - Logo Mark design branding graphic design logo logomark icon finance money logo design brand design minimal vector flat 2d illustrator art adobe clean
Download color palette

Logo mark for 'Loan Find' - A combination of the L and F from the company name & the £ symbol to represent ‘loan’, within one, bold icon and also the search icon used with the negative space of the £ symbol to represent ‘find’ within the brand name.

Liam Newbon
Liam Newbon

More by Liam Newbon

View profile
    • Like