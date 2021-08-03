Learn to love song - Zana | Song album recreation #25

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 🏀
Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.
I tried to recreate a song album, Learn to love by Zana. It's the 25th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.
I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇
Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/2phdmS3yeAzcXrvAJ6a24X?si=bf7db3e2064a48f2
Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com
I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2