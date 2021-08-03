Shiksha, E-learning

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shiksha is a fundamental learning system that enables adults everywhere to be able to read, write and develop various other skills using unconventional learning methods. Shiksha opens doors into closed communities and has the power to change lives in radical ways by teaching them what they need in ways they can relate to the best.
The AR feature allows you to learn about your surrounding in an interactive way. The user will be able to identify, learn and practise pronunciation of the objects around them and other general words.
Check out more on : https://www.chiralijain.com/shiksha