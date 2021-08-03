Shiksha, E-learning

Shiksha is a fundamental learning system that enables adults everywhere to be able to read, write and develop various other skills using unconventional learning methods. Shiksha opens doors into closed communities and has the power to change lives in radical ways by teaching them what they need in ways they can relate to the best.

The AR feature allows you to learn about your surrounding in an interactive way. The user will be able to identify, learn and practise pronunciation of the objects around them and other general words.

Check out more on : https://www.chiralijain.com/shiksha