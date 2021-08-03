Abron Studio

Avolio Branding And Packaging Design

Abron Studio
Abron Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Avolio Branding And Packaging Design natural product design brand design visual design beauty logo avocado label avocado cream skincare branding visual identity brand identity skincare product beauty product design avocado logo avocado oil branding avocado branding packaging design logo design branding logo graphic design
Avolio Branding And Packaging Design natural product design brand design visual design beauty logo avocado label avocado cream skincare branding visual identity brand identity skincare product beauty product design avocado logo avocado oil branding avocado branding packaging design logo design branding logo graphic design
Avolio Branding And Packaging Design natural product design brand design visual design beauty logo avocado label avocado cream skincare branding visual identity brand identity skincare product beauty product design avocado logo avocado oil branding avocado branding packaging design logo design branding logo graphic design
Avolio Branding And Packaging Design natural product design brand design visual design beauty logo avocado label avocado cream skincare branding visual identity brand identity skincare product beauty product design avocado logo avocado oil branding avocado branding packaging design logo design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. avolio_dribbble_.png
  2. avolio_dribbble_2.png
  3. avolio_dribbble_3.png
  4. avolio_dribbble_4.png

Avolio is an avocado oil extracting company that focuses on producing pure and natural avocado oil for nutrition and beauty products. We tried to represent purity, honesty, and naturality in our design.

Abron Studio
Abron Studio
We turn your great idea into a greater product
Hire Me

More by Abron Studio

View profile
    • Like