Confident song - Demi Lovato | Song album recreation #24

Confident song - Demi Lovato | Song album recreation #24 girl song song album recreation album cover art album artwork album cover design album art permission less project photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art photoshop
Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Confident by Demi Lovato. It's the 24th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/0Mn3amMRMoabaoTf1Publ4?si=bbc33ed47543468c

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

