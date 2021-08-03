Shiksha, E - learning

Illiteracy among older adults is a pressing concern, as illiterate adults are more susceptible to ill health, exploitation and human rights abuse. They are more likely to remain unemployed and earn lower wages. Rolling out literacy training to millions of xennials who speak a variety of languages, are involved in other work like household, and their day job is tricky.

Shiksha is a fundamental learning system that enables adults everywhere to be able to read, write and develop various other skills using unconventional learning methods. Shiksha opens doors into closed communities and has the power to change lives in radical ways by teaching them what they need in ways they can relate to the best.