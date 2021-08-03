Nikita Filonenko
TradingView

TradingView Menu screen (iOS)

Nikita Filonenko
TradingView
Nikita Filonenko for TradingView
  • Save
TradingView Menu screen (iOS) figma tradingview fintech uxui ux ios mobile design ui
TradingView Menu screen (iOS) figma tradingview fintech uxui ux ios mobile design ui
TradingView Menu screen (iOS) figma tradingview fintech uxui ux ios mobile design ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
TradingView
TradingView

More by TradingView

View profile
    • Like