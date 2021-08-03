Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ecoism marketplace logo

Ecoism marketplace logo branding green logo logotype ecologic green leaf planet logo leaf ecoism eco logo
Logo concept for the eco-marketplace.

Concept💡
- nature planet
- minimalist
- leaf logo

Marina Stebelska
