Logo Proposal

Logo Proposal logo illustrator
This is the proposal that was send for the logo design competition for the Evangelical Church in Sibiu. It is one of the oldest churches in town, has 7 roofs and they didn't want a cross ( so there is a Bible underneath the church)

Posted on May 4, 2011
