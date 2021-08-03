Larisa Rebeziuk

Quiz

Larisa Rebeziuk
Larisa Rebeziuk
  • Save
Quiz loading blue pink offer registration web design ux ui sales funnel quiz
Download color palette

My sales funnel option for the Refine app. The youth app with entertaining features should have the same quiz design - light and fun.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Larisa Rebeziuk
Larisa Rebeziuk

More by Larisa Rebeziuk

View profile
    • Like