Olga Maryankova

Aquarium Fish Shop (mobile version)

Olga Maryankova
Olga Maryankova
  • Save
Aquarium Fish Shop (mobile version) landing page landingpage graphic design design website design ui webdesign
Download color palette

The main screen of the aquarium fish store. Neomorphism style is used in the buttons

Olga Maryankova
Olga Maryankova

More by Olga Maryankova

View profile
    • Like