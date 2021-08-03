Emrah ÖTKÜR

Rookids Logo

Emrah ÖTKÜR
Emrah ÖTKÜR
  • Save
Rookids Logo logotype kangaroo graphic design typography vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hi guys, Please check my work, "Rookids Logo", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)

Emrah ÖTKÜR
Emrah ÖTKÜR

More by Emrah ÖTKÜR

View profile
    • Like