Ket & Rika - Tea shop

Hey, guys!
I present to you the concept of the tea shop - Ket & Rika.
After studying the UX, I decided to make the product block large, and also place the filter and description on the same page so that the user can see everything.
I hope you like it. Express your opinion about this Shot.
Contact me: marinus-studio@yandex.ru
