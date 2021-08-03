Title: "Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem"

Type: Logo Design

Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2020

Date Created: 25 Mart, 2020

Quite an Ordinary Show with Stefan Papić (Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem) is a YouTube show that deals with topics from everyday life in a special, humorous way. The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that emotes entertainment and creativity, with late-night show elements.

Stefan Papić is a young and perspective journalist from Užice, western Serbia, that is starting his journey towards the hights of modern entertainment shows and comedy skits. His target group is young adults who recognize problems of the modern society and enjoy making fun of them.

Media links:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGjx5cFHedsp0r7aUFThmJg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brat_pelin/

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/aS4Duj2j7r4