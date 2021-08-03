🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Title: "Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2020
Date Created: 25 Mart, 2020
Quite an Ordinary Show with Stefan Papić (Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem) is a YouTube show that deals with topics from everyday life in a special, humorous way. The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that emotes entertainment and creativity, with late-night show elements.
Stefan Papić is a young and perspective journalist from Užice, western Serbia, that is starting his journey towards the hights of modern entertainment shows and comedy skits. His target group is young adults who recognize problems of the modern society and enjoy making fun of them.
Media links:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGjx5cFHedsp0r7aUFThmJg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brat_pelin/
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/aS4Duj2j7r4