Just a piece of fruity art from our team into your Dribbble feed: here's a lovely and juicy figs pattern to be used on wrapping paper, poster, wallpapers, or wherever it may be wanted to see. Catch the vibe!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook