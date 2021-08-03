Ahmad Nur Barraza

SIM Card App Screens

Ahmad Nur Barraza
Ahmad Nur Barraza
  • Save
SIM Card App Screens application apps app provider internet ui ux design ui ux ui design adobe xd ux ui
Download color palette

Hello!
These are screens for an internet provider application!
Icons are from Flaticon and illustrations are from Freepik.

Hope you like it!

I am available for new opportunities. Contact me on:
barraza.ahmad@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ahmad Nur Barraza
Ahmad Nur Barraza

More by Ahmad Nur Barraza

View profile
    • Like