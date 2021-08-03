Alex

NKMZ

Alex
Alex
  • Save
NKMZ brutalism typography web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey!
This time I want to show the concept of site one large factory in Ukraine.

How do you think, is this style suitable for a factory site?
Thnks)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Alex
Alex

More by Alex

View profile
    • Like