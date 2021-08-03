Larisa Dwisali

Hi! 👋
This project is a final project for my UI/UX school at Sekolah Digital Cilsy.

Cilfee Dashboard is a dashboard of the coffee mobile app and is only intended for coffee shop employees to make it easier for them to manage their business. Hope you like it 💕

For more details about this project click here.
Feel free to give me some feedback. Thanks :)
