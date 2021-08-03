Movadex Studio

Heart Rate App Concept

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Heart Rate App Concept movadex design icon typography graphic design logo rate tracking fitness ux design team app branding health ui
Download color palette

Before creating the concept of this app, we wondered: is there a way to measure a heartbeat without any devices but your phone?
We solved this question and presented the idea in an easy and simple way

Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
We merge art & business
Hire Me

More by Movadex Studio

View profile
    • Like