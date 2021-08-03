Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion App user flow

Stylify is a fashion app where women get clothes to their home monthly acorrding to their preferences. The process containes next steps:
1. The woman tell us about her one-of-a-kind style, fit & price range in the quiz,
2. Pay stylist fee,
3. Get clothing hand selected by expert stylists,
4. Buy what fit well and send the rest clothes back with free shipping.
I showed the full user flow from enter in to app and end with the stylist fee payment. There are also shown Profile screen, Purchases and Invite friends screen. The second file is logo animation for the app.

