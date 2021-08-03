Logo Letter R Eagle

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This logo is carefully conceptualized. two objects combined. namely the letter R and the head of an eagle. the second object is polished so that it becomes an attractive and cool logo. see how it looks below.
thanks for dropping by. please give me appreciation and follow me to get more brilliant ideas about logos and other designs. if you are interested to buy this logo please visit my shop : https://creativemarket.com/Izalsye/6364637-Logo-Letter-R-Unique
Or Contact me :
Email : Cyberdeveloper17@gmail.com
Fb : Faisal
Instagram : @Izalsye.design