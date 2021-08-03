Tribeca Studio

Citizen Investmentship Program - Landing Page

This is a design for a Landing page for a Citizen Investmentship Program which is created by the FITD ( Fund for Innovation and Technology Development ).

This program allows foreigners that have invested at least 200,000 € per person in the country to be eligible to apply for citizenship of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
