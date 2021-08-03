Citizen Investmentship Program - Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 😁
This is a design for a Landing page for a Citizen Investmentship Program which is created by the FITD ( Fund for Innovation and Technology Development ).
This program allows foreigners that have invested at least 200,000 € per person in the country to be eligible to apply for citizenship of the Republic of North Macedonia.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
We are ready to create something wonderful for you!
Don't be shy, say hello@wearetribeca.io