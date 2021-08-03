Prismetric

Knowledge Sharing Mobile App Exploration

Prismetric
Prismetric
  • Save
Knowledge Sharing Mobile App Exploration knowledge sharing app messaging app mobile app uiuxdesign app uiux app design mobile app uiux mobile app design ui
Download color palette

Hello folks!!

Have a look at this knowledge sharing mobile app exploration.

This app helps everyone to ask questions about any subject and answer the questions, upload & share articles, upload videos, and voice notes, and upload research papers.

In addition, mobile app users can chat with friends one to one and also partner with brands to show their advertisements on the app, etc.

If you want to create a media app like this or hire mobile app developers, contact us now at biz@prismetric.com
Or, call us on

USA:+1 323 825 3076
IND:+91-7283845358

Prismetric
Prismetric

More by Prismetric

View profile
    • Like