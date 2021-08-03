Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Precious Anizoba

Pasta place landing page design

Precious Anizoba
Precious Anizoba
  • Save
Pasta place landing page design red black food menu menu landing restaurant website restaurant food website home pahge landing page product design pasta website inspo food website design website ux ui graphic design
Download color palette

Hey Guys 😊
This is my take on a Restaurant's landing page design. Please like and let me know what you think in the comment section?

Thank you !!❤️

Precious Anizoba
Precious Anizoba

More by Precious Anizoba

View profile
    • Like