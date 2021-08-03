Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
28 Free SVG, PNG fruit icons

28 Free SVG, PNG fruit icons. Apple, strawberry, avocado, orange, pear, banana, watermelon, grapes, mango, cherry, blueberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pineapple, fig, durian, kiwi. Download free icons.
Download: https://www.iconpacks.net/free-icon-pack/fruits-151.html

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
