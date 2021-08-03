Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ehtisham

More UI explorations on Festful.

Ehtisham
Ehtisham
Hire Me
  • Save
More UI explorations on Festful. designsystems nativeios android ios desigm app fullapp minimalistic clean figma silicon designers freelance events design
Download color palette

We really enjoyed working on the Festful app. The design success matrix continuous usability testing and iterations as per feedback received on the prototypes. It was also about clients ability to listen and let us play around with the UI.

Ehtisham
Ehtisham
The public is more familiar with bad design than good design
Hire Me

More by Ehtisham

View profile
    • Like