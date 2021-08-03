Top 5 Australian small-cap stocks to watch out for

Small-Cap stocks are publicly traded companies with a market capitalisation ranging from AU$500 million to AU$2 billion. These stocks are known for attracting those investors who want to get higher returns from their investments, albeit with higher risk.

The Australian domestic equity market has started to rebound from the unfavourable environment after Covid-19 lockdowns last year. Despite Australia being mired in the throes of the current delta variant, a bunch of small-cap stocks are continuing to outperform.