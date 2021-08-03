Top 5 Australian small-cap stocks to watch out for

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Small-Cap stocks are publicly traded companies with a market capitalisation ranging from AU$500 million to AU$2 billion. These stocks are known for attracting those investors who want to get higher returns from their investments, albeit with higher risk.
The Australian domestic equity market has started to rebound from the unfavourable environment after Covid-19 lockdowns last year. Despite Australia being mired in the throes of the current delta variant, a bunch of small-cap stocks are continuing to outperform.